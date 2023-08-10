B. Riley Boosts Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target to $35.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at B. Riley from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Shares of AOSL traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.03. The stock had a trading volume of 97,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,499. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $962.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average is $28.56. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $45.89.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 3,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $118,175.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,827.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,422 shares of company stock worth $266,685. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $45,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 525.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.