B. Riley Lowers Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) to Neutral

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $27.05 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVID. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Avid Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,146,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,196. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $33.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,539 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,772,000 after purchasing an additional 710,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,902,000 after purchasing an additional 602,451 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,377,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,634,000 after purchasing an additional 630,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,259,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

