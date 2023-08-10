Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.03

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$35.03 and last traded at C$34.68, with a volume of 10170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.50 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$48.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is a positive change from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.