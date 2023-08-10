Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.20

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $0.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BGEU traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 94.80 ($1.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,235. The firm has a market cap of £339.94 million, a PE ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 1.01. Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 73.50 ($0.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 102.40 ($1.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 93.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 94.45.

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

