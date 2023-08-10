Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on October 31st

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a payout ratio of 83.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.1%.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $15.48. 133,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,259. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.74 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 40.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 949.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.25 to $13.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bain Capital Specialty Finance

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

(Get Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.