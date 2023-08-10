Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BCSF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.25 to $13.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of BCSF remained flat at $15.29 during midday trading on Thursday. 243,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,987. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $15.85.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.74 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 40.07%. Analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1,760.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 575,439 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $4,296,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,090,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,753,000 after buying an additional 279,708 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 218,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 111,793 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $1,250,000.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

