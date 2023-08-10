Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,149 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,149 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 66,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $229,000. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,389,476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,822,000 after purchasing an additional 272,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 110,117 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AEM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.42. 1,310,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 31.13%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

