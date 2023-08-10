Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 3,638.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 1,148.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the first quarter worth $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nomura lowered Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

NYSE HMC traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,483,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,719. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $32.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.72. The company has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $33.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.49 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 4.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.