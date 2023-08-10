Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $113,000 Stake in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Self Storage were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Self Storage Stock Performance

Shares of SELF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.12. 18,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,216. The firm has a market cap of $57.04 million, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.22. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15.

Global Self Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Global Self Storage’s payout ratio is 116.00%.

In related news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $39,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $42,781 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

