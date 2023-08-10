Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $222,000 Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $244,895,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $8,081,905.57. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,004,559.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $8,081,905.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,225,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,004,559.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $4,803,626.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,744,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,484,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 578,320 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,017. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE JEF traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.12. The stock had a trading volume of 830,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Articles

