Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $840,000 Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 539.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

OUNZ stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.54. The company had a trading volume of 671,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,367. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $19.94.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.