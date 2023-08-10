Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of General Motors by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $496,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 1,815.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,396,414 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after buying an additional 3,219,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,074,267 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $343,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,915,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,402 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on General Motors to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,108,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,493,654. The stock has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. General Motors’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

