Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $6,709,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $452.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.25. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $381.55 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

