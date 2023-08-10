Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 199,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 113,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 31,094 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 137.1% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 18,264 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 16,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 343,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,591 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,185,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,562. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

