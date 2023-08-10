Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Hits New 1-Year High at $213.00

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 213 ($2.72) and last traded at GBX 210 ($2.68), with a volume of 970934 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 204.50 ($2.61).

Baltic Classifieds Group Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,125.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 184.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 165.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Baltic Classifieds Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Baltic Classifieds Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Baltic Classifieds Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,500.00%.

Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

