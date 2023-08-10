Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 3,094 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded up $7.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $558.00. The company had a trading volume of 623,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $561.72 and a 200-day moving average of $495.00. The company has a market capitalization of $113.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.60, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $614.36.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $31,277.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $31,277.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total value of $668,968.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,262,350.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,824 shares of company stock worth $13,371,472 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Mizuho boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $553.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.