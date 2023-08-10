Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 3,472 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $13,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 49.3% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 695,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,756,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.55.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,690,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.09 and a 200-day moving average of $141.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,100 shares of company stock valued at $27,633,181 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.