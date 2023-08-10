Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 48,420 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,376 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,420 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.1% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $87,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,683,673,000 after acquiring an additional 640,839 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,067,232,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of V traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $239.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,051,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236,926. The company has a market cap of $446.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.04. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $245.37.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.32.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
