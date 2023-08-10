Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 242,926 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 277.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,926 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of United Airlines worth $14,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in United Airlines by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Airlines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:UAL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,594,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,638,157. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average of $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.