Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 2,698 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $13,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,625.91.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI stock traded up $57.43 on Thursday, reaching $1,370.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,062. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $754.76 and a 1 year high of $1,378.02. The company has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,210.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,220.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

