Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $11.24 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,058 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $11,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,083,299. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.15.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

