Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $12.25 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,410 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $12,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 17.9% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.7% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 33,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 10,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.28. 616,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,387. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $138.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.48.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

