Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $12.83 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $12,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 76.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total value of $77,518.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total value of $77,518.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,978 shares of company stock worth $7,993,620 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI traded up $3.83 on Thursday, hitting $391.49. The stock had a trading volume of 395,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,716. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $124.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $396.76 and a 200-day moving average of $367.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

