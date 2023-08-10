Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $130.47 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 115.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 219,378 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.6% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $130,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 836.7% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $4.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $367.91. 51,037,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,398,578. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.14.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

