Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $16.91 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,917 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $16,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in 3M by 1,538.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 1,361.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $103.93. The company had a trading volume of 909,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,460. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.78 and its 200-day moving average is $104.92. The stock has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.83.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

