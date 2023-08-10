Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $47.78 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,106 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $47,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,988,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,510,217. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $202.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

