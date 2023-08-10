Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $54.74 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 515,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,798 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.7% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $54,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,341,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864,062. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.43 and its 200-day moving average is $110.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $269.22 billion, a PE ratio of 86.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 239.34%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

