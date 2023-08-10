Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $64.11 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.8% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $64,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $1,095,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $32.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $850.73. 2,466,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,490. The business’s fifty day moving average is $865.78 and its 200 day moving average is $712.12. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.05.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

