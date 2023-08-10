Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.83.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,051 shares of company stock worth $15,886,215. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.59. 804,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,048. The company has a market cap of $92.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.86. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

