Barclays Boosts Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $18.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LNC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lincoln National from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, 51job reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.31.

LNC traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.81.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 18.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -10.23%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2,066.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 24.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

