Barings LLC Acquires 50,057 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,057 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 687,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 12.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

