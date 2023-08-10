Barings LLC Buys 34,110 Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Barings LLC boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report) by 85.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,110 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Sendas Distribuidora were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE ASAI traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.04. 351,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,797. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

