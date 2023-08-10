Barings LLC Has $59.77 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Barings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,186,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,428 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Barings LLC owned approximately 0.78% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $59,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLOT. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 616,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,070,000 after purchasing an additional 42,048 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 92,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 182,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 30,030 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.68. 1,089,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.54. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

