Barings LLC Invests $18.95 Million in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Barings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 378,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,948,000. iShares Europe ETF makes up 0.7% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Barings LLC owned 1.03% of iShares Europe ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,064,000. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 24,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 303,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,161,000 after purchasing an additional 74,452 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.65. 135,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,323. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $52.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

