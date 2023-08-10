Barings LLC Invests $208,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Barings LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.4% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,969,000 after buying an additional 21,273 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 93.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,627,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 42.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,978 shares of company stock worth $7,993,620 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Barclays increased their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.94.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $390.73. 370,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,428. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $428.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $396.76 and its 200 day moving average is $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $124.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

