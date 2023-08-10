Barings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Barings LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $517.52. 951,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,299,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $494.72 and its 200-day moving average is $410.16. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $552.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.22.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

