Barings LLC Makes New $5.50 Million Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Barings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,496,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

VGT traded down $6.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $426.05. 754,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,162. The company’s 50-day moving average is $438.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.02. The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.