Barings LLC Reduces Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Barings LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,738 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Barings LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $81.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,198,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,781. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.74. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2118 per share. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.