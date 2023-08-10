Barings LLC Reduces Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Barings LLC trimmed its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in AON by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AON by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in AON by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AON by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $2.84 on Wednesday, hitting $316.98. The company had a trading volume of 711,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,874. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.57. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $266.35 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

AON ( NYSE:AON ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.55.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

