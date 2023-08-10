Barings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Barings LLC reduced its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $10,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 55,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 18,985 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 0.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 448,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Hess by 46.7% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 264,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HES. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Hess stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,835,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $100.34 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.28 and its 200 day moving average is $138.24. The company has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.59.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

