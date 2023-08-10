Barings LLC Sells 109,774 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Barings LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,774 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of VCSH traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $75.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,925,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,272. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.98.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
