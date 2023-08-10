Barings LLC Sells 2,128 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Barings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of META traded down $7.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.21. 19,928,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,677,266. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.05. The company has a market cap of $785.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,677 shares of company stock worth $9,931,461 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. Raymond James increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen upgraded Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. New Street Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.93.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

