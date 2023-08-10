Barings LLC Sells 25,607 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Barings LLC reduced its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 393,060 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 25,607 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for 1.2% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Barings LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $34,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,991,406 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,903,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $237,386,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,585,797 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $186,569,000 after purchasing an additional 291,300 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,546,253 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $184,512,000 after purchasing an additional 283,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 92.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $409,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,408 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEA stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.29. 3,627,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,882,084. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $93.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.07.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SE. Bernstein Bank decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.35.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

