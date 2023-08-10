BARK (NYSE:BARK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $120.59 million during the quarter. BARK had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 31.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. BARK updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BARK traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,349,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.73. BARK has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other news, CFO Zahir Ibrahim purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BARK during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of BARK during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BARK by 121.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of BARK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BARK in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BARK from $2.20 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

