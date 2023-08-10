Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA)

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Barrington Research in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $32.50. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Avantax from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Avantax Stock Down 9.9 %

AVTA traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.57. 226,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,852. Avantax has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $30.23. The firm has a market cap of $832.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.86.

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $177.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.33 million. Avantax had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 49.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantax will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Avantax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Avantax in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Avantax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Avantax during the 2nd quarter worth $479,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Avantax during the 2nd quarter worth $483,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avantax



Avantax, Inc provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services.

