Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 90.3% from the July 15th total of 218,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BASFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC cut Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Basf has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on Basf
Basf Price Performance
Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Basf had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Basf will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Basf
BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.
Read More
