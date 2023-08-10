BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BDO Unibank in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Report on BDO Unibank
BDO Unibank Stock Performance
BDO Unibank Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $0.086 dividend. This represents a yield of 18.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th.
BDO Unibank Company Profile
BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. It offers checking, savings and time deposit, and foreign currency accounts, as well as other services, such as telegraphic transfer, safe deposit box, and night depository services; and consumer loans, merchant and ATM services, and agency banking services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BDO Unibank
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for BDO Unibank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BDO Unibank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.