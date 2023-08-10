BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BDO Unibank in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get BDO Unibank alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank Stock Performance

BDO Unibank Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS BDOUY remained flat at $23.73 on Thursday. 112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,149. BDO Unibank has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $0.086 dividend. This represents a yield of 18.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th.

BDO Unibank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. It offers checking, savings and time deposit, and foreign currency accounts, as well as other services, such as telegraphic transfer, safe deposit box, and night depository services; and consumer loans, merchant and ATM services, and agency banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BDO Unibank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BDO Unibank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.