Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,322. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average of $74.94. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.22 and a 1 year high of $87.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

