Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Insider Amy Simon Sells 391 Shares

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) insider Amy Simon sold 391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $11,917.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,590.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.85. 346,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,679. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.30. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.27.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.32 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 412.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 384.4% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

BEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BEAM

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.