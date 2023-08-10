Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.32 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 412.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BEAM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.11. 867,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,295. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.35. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.56. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $73.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEAM shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 155,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $4,979,687.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 156,921 shares of company stock worth $5,030,209 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,236,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,089,000 after buying an additional 142,177 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 19,854 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,815,000 after buying an additional 49,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Further Reading

